Two new state ministers take oath

Two new state ministers take oath

August 5, 2019   10:46 am

-

Two new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, this morning (05).

Accordingly, MP Anoma Gamage has been appointed the State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development while MP Lucky Jayawardena was appointed the State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.

Previously, Anoma Gamage had been serving as the Acting Minister of Petroleum Resources, Highways and Road Development. Jayawardena has been made the State Minister of the same ministry he had been serving as the Acting Minister of.
The new State Ministers have taken oath at the President’s House, stated President’s Media Division.

New State Ministers

Anoma Gamage - State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development

Lucky Jayawardena - State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories