-

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that usually election battles take place during the election period, but now election battles are happening within the political parties.

He said that the UNP made all the plans and announced it would launch its new alliance on August 5 with the presidential candidate to be announced on the same day. “Today they announced there is no alliance. Why? The struggle over becoming presidential candidate.”

The JVP parliamentarian charged that the reason these individuals are fighting to become the presidential candidate is because they believe that they will only benefit if they sit on “the king’s throne”.

He said that if it is a political party there should be no need to squabble over the candidacy as a party has policies therefore it will choose and put forward a candidate.

Dissanayake claimed that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa does not want to give presidential candidacy to even his younger brother, and that he is still having some doubts about it.

He said that ‘lone individuals’ cannot do anything and that Sri Lanka has had its fair share of ‘individuals’ who were brought to power and accomplished nothing.

He said that people went behind individuals such as R. Premadasa, Chandrika Bandaranaike, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe. “No matter which lone individual comes, they cannot make this country.”

The JVP MP said that only a good system, unity and dedication can fix the country.