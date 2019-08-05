-

The Court of Appeal has decided that former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran’s order to remove former Northern Province Minister B. Deniswaran from his post was illegal.

The decision was delivered by a judge bench comprising Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Priyantha Fernando when the case was taken up today (5).

The court also ruled that the former Chief Minister’s order to remove Deniswaran from his provincial minister post and to appoint a new minister was also illegal.

The court also ordered C.V. Wigneswaran to pay the estimated case fees to B. Deniswaran.

Former Northern Province Minister of Fisheries, Transport, Trade and Rural Development Balasubramaniam Deniswaran had lodged a case against Wigneswaran over removing him from the ministerial portfolio.

The Court of Appeal had subsequently issued an interim order, halting the decision taken by the former Chief Minister Wigneswaran.

Subsequently, Deniswaran filed a petition before the Court of Appeal against CM Wigneswaran accusing him of Contempt of Court by failing to carry out the court order to re-appoint him in his ministerial portfolio.

However, Wigneswaran had filed preliminary objections against the petition, stating that the relevant petition is against the law, but the objections were rejected by the court.