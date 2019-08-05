Kalagedihena attack: Eight including math tutor granted bail

-

Mathematics tutor Dinesh Nuwan Amaratunga and 7 others who under remand custody over an attack on a van by a group of VIP bodyguards at Kalagedihena have been granted bail.

Attangalla Magistrate’s Court granted the suspects the bail when the case was taken up before Magistrate Tharanaga Rajapaksa today (05).

The 8 suspects have been granted on the condition of a personal bond worth Rs 200,000 per each suspect.

The released suspects have also been ordered by the magistrate not to influence the victims of the incident in any manner.

Recently, a group of individuals, dressed in white shirts and believed to be VIP security officers, on a white Defender and Prado had attacked a van in the middle of the road at Kalagedihena on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The incident had been captured on a mobile phone by one of the passengers inside the van while the footage also shows the license plates (CAG-0550/CAD-8850) of the two vehicles involved.

It was learned that the Prado (CAG-0550) is registered under the name of Dinesh Nuwan Amaratunga from Ingiriya while the Defender (CAD-8850) is registered under a certain Udam Indula Sampath Bandara Amaratunga also from Ingiriya.

Eight suspects including the math tutor who were produced before the court on 29th July were remanded until today.