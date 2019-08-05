Travel advisory was only a general reminder  US Ambassador

August 5, 2019   02:18 pm

Some parties have misinterpreted the reminder of the travel advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Colombo, stated the National Media Center.

The propaganda carried out by some that the US Embassy issued advisory on a possible terrorist attack is completely false, pointed out the Center.

The US Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz posting a Twitter message stated that the alert was just a routine reminder of the travel advisory issued on Sri Lanka.

Her tweet read:

“I understand media and others are focusing on our security notice for Sri Lanka.  We regularly remind the traveling public of good practices around significant holidays and large public events.”

