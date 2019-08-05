AG informed that motion to abolish death penalty is illegal - President

-

The Attorney General has informed the President that the Private Member’s Motion presented to the Parliament seeking to abolish the death penalty is illegal. President mentioned this at an event held Diwulapitiya.

President Maithripala Sirisena says that drug racketeers, criminals, and rapists are the happiest before the challenges faced in the fight against drugs.

President expressed these views addressing the concluding ceremony of the ‘Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu’ program in Gampaha District, held at the Diwulapitiya Public Ground this morning (05).

He stated that several Ministers in the government are responsible for the environmental pollution in the Muthurajawela forest reserve.