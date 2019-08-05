Gunman caught after firing at double cab in Hambantota

-

A suspect who had opened fire on a double cab along the Gonnoruwa Road in Hambantota was captured by the driver of the very same vehicle and handed over to the Hambantota Police Headquarters, according to reports.

The shooting was carried out at around 8.30 p.m. last night (4) by an individual who had arrived on a scooter. He had pulled out a locally-manufactured firearm and opened fire at the double cab, possibly attempting to target the passenger at the back of the vehicle.

However, the bullet had hit the metal body of the vehicle close to the front passenger door and no one was injured, Ada Derana reporter said.

The driver of the double cab had then managed to capture the suspect and has handed him over to the police.

The passengers of the vehicle are also residents of Gonnoruwa while police suspect that the shooting had been carried out based on a contract issued by another individual over a land dispute.

Hambantota Headquarters Police is conducting further investigations.