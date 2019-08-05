Three JMI suspects who received training from Zahran arrested

-

Police have arrested three suspected members of the banned organisation, Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), who had allegedly received training from terrorist leader Zahran Hashim in Nuwara Eliya and Hambantota.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that they were arrested by Ampara Police today and that one of the suspects is a student of the South Eastern University in Oluvil.

One of the three arrested suspects has been identified as Mohamed Seifullah Haq, also known as ‘Abu Sahid’, who is a resident of Gelioya.

He had allegedly attended the sermons held in Nuwara-Eliya by National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) leader Zharan Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks.



An individual identified as Musthaq Ali Amher also known as ‘Abu Hind’, a resident of Walpoladenya in Mawanella, who had allegedly attended Zahran’s sermons in Hambantota, has also been taken into custody.

The other arrested suspect is Mohammadu Thahir Hidayathullah, also known as ‘Abu Thurami’, who had also allegedly attended Zahran’s lectures in Nuwara-Eliya.

This suspect is a resident of Mawanella while he is a student of the South Eastern University in Oluvil.