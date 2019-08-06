Rough sea warning issued for next few days

-

Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent in South-western parts of the island during the next few days (particularly from 07th August 2019).

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Sea areas:

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days, the Meteorology Department says.

Fishermen are informed that venturing into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea area from 5th to 9th August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas from 5th to 11th August is highly risky.

Shower or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.