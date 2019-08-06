PM and three ministers to testify at PSC today

PM and three ministers to testify at PSC today

August 6, 2019   09:09 am

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee is scheduled to convene at 2.00 pm this afternoon (06), Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri stated.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be giving evidence before the panel today.

In addition, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene, Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka and Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management & Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara are also slated to testify at today’s meeting.

