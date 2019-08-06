Special meeting between Sirisena & Mahinda?

-

A special meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has taken place last night (05), political sources said.

It was reported that the discussion was focused on the future political activities and the upcoming presidential election.

Furthermore, the funeral of late Parliamentarian Salinda Dissanayake was also discussed at the meeting.

Reports further stated that the duo has had conversations over the telephone prior to their yesterday’s meeting.