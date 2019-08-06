Seventy three police officers transferred

-

Seventy-three police officers have been granted transfers as approved by the National Police Commission.

Officers from the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and below have been transferred in this manner, stated Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekera.

Accordingly, 4 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 22 Superintendents of Police (SP) and a female Superintendent of Police (SP) have been granted transfers.

In addition, 24 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and 2 Chief Inspectors of Police have been transferred, said the Spokesperson.