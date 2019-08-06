Weliwita Sudda arrested

August 6, 2019   12:08 pm

-

A wanted suspect in connection with a heroin racket has been arrested in Battaramulla by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrestee is a 32-year-old male from Malabe identified as Mahesh Wasantha Dissanayake alias ‘Weliwita Sudda’.

STF officials have found a foreign manufactured 9mm firearm, 10 bullets, 16 g 660 mg heroin on the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to the Organized Crime Prevention Division for further investigations.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (06).

