Director (Supplies) of the Ministry of Education I.M.K.B. Illangasinghe was suspended from his position and transferred to the Education Services Establishment Division under the orders of the subject minister, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Secretary to the ministry Nihal Ranasinghe has admitted.

He stated this testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place at government institutions.

A complaint was lodged with the Presidential Commission against the suspension of Illangasinghe from his position for testifying before the commission on the 24th of July.

The Secretary to the Education Ministry appeared before the Presidential Commission yesterday (05) to give his testimony on the matter.

When the panel members inquired Ranasinghe into the reason for suspending Director (Supplies) of Education Ministry to the Education Services Establishment Division, he has said the relevant order was carried out under the instructions of Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Responding further, Ranasinghe has admitted that he has no authority or reason to suspend Illangasinghe, however, the Education Minister had given instructions to do so.

Secretary to the Education Ministry Nihal Ranasinghe was due to further testify before the Presidential Commission this morning (06).