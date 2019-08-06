Air-conditioning for cows? Decision makers are cows - Buddhika Pathirana

-

State Minister Buddhika Pathirana says that Sri Lanka is a country which still does not have a national industrial policy and that only now initiatives have been taken to formulate an internal trade policy and tertiary education policy.

The newly appointed State Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development made these comments while during the Derana 360° discussion programme while speaking regarding the country’s industry sector.

He said that while the lack of a national policy is but one issue, another regrettable “tragedy” was the fact that at times responsibilities were held by individuals with no backbone who were dancing to the tune of certain companies.

Pathirana also said that certain cattle which had been imported to the country need to be kept inside air-conditioned places. He said that as it is people in Sri Lanka are living amidst hardship and that there is no way they can afford to keep cattle with air-conditioning.

“Air-conditioning for cows? The decision makers are cows,” he said.

The State Minister said that this is the reason why a society which hates politicians and politics has emerged today.

He said that while state institutions should rightfully have a vision and a mission, but what exists now is simply “No vision. No mission. Commission.”

He also said that the tragedy which has befallen the country over the past 71 years is that the future of the country and its people are being entrusted to fools, murderers, thugs and thieves.