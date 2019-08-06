Fire breaks out at estate houses in Dayagama; 49 displaced

-

Twelve estate houses have been completely gutted in a fire that has erupted at ‘Chandrigamam’ tea estate at around 9.00 pm last night (05).

Reports said that 49 individuals including 10 children from nine families were displaced owing to the incident.

The displaced persons have been temporarily relocated to Chandragamam Tamil Vidyalaya.

Dayagama Police said valuable properties were destroyed in the fire, however, no casualties were reported.

Agarapathana Pradeshiya Sabha has provided the victims with required facilities.

The fire was doused by the officers of Dayagama Police and the residents of the area in a joint effort.

The police suspect that the fire broke out as a result of electricity leakage.

Further investigations are being carried out in this regard.