Silent protest before Katuwapitiya church

August 6, 2019   01:13 pm

A silent protest demanding justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks has been staged in front of the St. Sebastian Church in Katuwapitiya.

A group including relatives of the victims of the Easter terror attacks had participated in the protest which was held this morning (06).

Meanwhile, a religious statue on the road to the church had been stoned by someone, early this morning.

The Katana Police have launched an investigation into the incident, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

