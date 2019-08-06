Ruwan Wijewardene arrives at PSC

-

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene has arrived at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks to record his testimony.

The committee assembled at the Parliament complex a short while ago.

In addition to the State Minister Wijewardene, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka and Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management & Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara are also due to record their testimonies with the panel today.

The committee also recorded testimonies from number of state officials, including IGP Pujith Jayasundara, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayewardene, Commander of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Attorney General Dappula de Livera, Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef, Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, former Governors M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley, with regard to the terror attacks on the 21st of April.