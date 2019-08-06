-

Former Eastern Province Governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah says that he is now completely cleared from all charges leveled against him.

He stated this in front of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Head Office on T. B. Jayah Mawatha, today (06).

He pointed out that all allegations against him are proven false by the investigations Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) and the Crimes Division.

Meanwhile, the Batticaloa Campus (Pvt) Ltd is due to be opened in January 2020; however, a final decision has not been taken yet, added Hizbullah.