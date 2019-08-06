Minister Sagala Ratnayake begins testifying before PSC

-

Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratanayake commenced testifying before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Ratnayake, who was a former Minister of Law and Order, was summoned to appear before the panel today (6).

He had arrived at the parliament complex for the hearing at around 3.30 p.m., according to Ada Derana reporter.

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena had also testified before the committee this afternoon.

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who is also a former Law and Order Minister, as well as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are also slated to appear before the PSC today.