Ranjith Madduma Bandara appears before PSC

August 6, 2019   05:09 pm

Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara is currently testifying before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks.

The former Law & Order Minister had been called to appear before the committee today and had arrived at the parliament premises at around 4.30 p.m.

Earlier today, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena and Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake, who is also a former Law & Order Minister, had testified before the committee.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also expected to testify before the Select Committee later today.

