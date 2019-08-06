Cardinal Ranjith intervenes to calm unrest in Katuwapitiya

August 6, 2019   05:44 pm

Unrest was reported from near the St. Sebastian Church in Katuwapitiya following an incident of alleged vandalizing of a religious statue on the road to the church.

According to Ada Derana reporter, Archbishop of Colombo Rev. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith arrived at the area to appease the situation.

The Cardinal requested the crowd gathered at the church to act with more patience and pointed out that, previously, the people of Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian Church had proven to the world of their patience.

A religious statue on the road to the church was reported stoned by an unknown group, early this morning (06). The Katana Police have launched an investigation into the incident, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

Meanwhile, a silent protest demanding justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks was also staged in front of the St. Sebastian Church in Katuwapitiya this morning.

A group including relatives of the victims of the Easter terror attacks had participated in the protest.

