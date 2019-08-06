Prime Minister appears before PSC probing Easter attacks

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks, a short while ago.

The Prime Minister entered the committee room at 6.10 p.m. and commenced giving evidence before the panel after giving oath, Ada Derana reporter said.

Earlier today, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena, Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake and Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara also testified before the committee.

It was reported in June that the panel had decided to call Prime Minister, the State Minister of Defence and two former Law & Order Ministers to testify before the PSC probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Issuing a special statement on July 12, the PM confirmed that he will testify before the special Parliamentary Select Committee.

Wickremesinghe had said that he too has been called before the Committee and that he will reveal everything he knows at the hearing.

Despite many criticisms against the Select Committee, the judiciary has acknowledged the legality of the committee; therefore, he is not afraid to go before the Committee, stated the Prime Minister.