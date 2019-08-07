Sports Minister receives draft of forensic audit on SLC

-

Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando has received the draft of the report of forensic audit on Sri Lanka Cricket was received.

The forensic audit was conducted by the Auditor General’s Department.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Minister Fernando said a committee will be appointed to study the audit report and to take necessary actions on it.

The sports minister, on January 28, called for a report on the financial transactions of Sri Lanka Cricket from 2016-2018 after conducting a forensic audit.