Thirteen arrested for engaging in fishing at the Colombo harbour mouth

Thirteen persons who had engaged in illegal fishing at the Colombo harbour mouth were apprehended by the Police during a Navy-Police combined operation conducted yesterday (06).

Accordingly, the crew of an Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the Western Naval Command in coordination with the officers of Harbour Police apprehended the suspects.

Three fishing craft used by them were also taken into Police custody and the suspects had been identified as the residents of Dickowita and Palliyawatta areas.

Further investigation on the apprehended craft and the persons are carried out by the Colombo Harbour Police.

Fishing along the sea routes of ship arrival and departure to a port is a disturbance to ship movements and also a risky task. Hence, it is fishermen’s responsibility to act with caution, the Navy said.