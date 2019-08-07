Honorary ranks conferred on former Navy & Air Force commanders

-

Former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda and former Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force Air Chief Marshal Roshan Gunathileke have been awarded honorary ranks.

President Maithripala Sirisena announced this issuing an extraordinary gazette notification yesterday (06).

Accordingly, Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, who served as the Commander of the Navy from 2005 to 2009, was promoted to Admiral of the Fleet.

Meanwhile, the honorary rank of Marshal of the Air Force was bestowed on Air Chief Marshal Roshan Gunathileke. He served as the Commander of the Air Force from 2006 to 2011.

The honorary ranks were awarded for their outstanding gallantry, meritorious performances and distinguished service to the nation during the humanitarian operation and defeat of terrorism on Sri Lanka.