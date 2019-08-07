Thirteen arrested for fishing at the Colombo harbour mouth

-

Thirteen persons who engaged in illegal fishing at the Colombo harbour mouth have been apprehended by the Police during a joint operation conducted with the Navy yesterday (06).

Accordingly, the crew of an Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the Western Naval Command in coordination with the officers of Harbour Police apprehended these persons who engaged in illegal fishing at the harbour mouth.

Three fishing craft used by them were also taken into Police custody and the suspects were identified as the residents of Dickowita and Palliyawatta areas.

Further investigation on the apprehended craft and the persons are carried out by the Colombo Harbour Police.

Fishing along the sea routes of ship arrival and departure to a port is a disturbance to ship movements and also a risky task, hence it is fishermen’s responsibility to act with care, the Navy said.