Eight DIGs transferred

Eight Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (DIG) have been transferred on the approval of the National Police Commission, stated the Police Headquarters.

A. J. Karawita, who served in the Prime Minister’s Security Division, has been transferred to the DIG Security Division.

DIG N. L. C. Sampath Kumara who was serving as the Assistant Director of State Intelligence Service has been appointed the Deputy Director of State Intelligence Service.

P. S. M. Dharmaratne, W. S. O. Jayasundara, S. W. M. Senaratne, D. K. P. Karunanayake, M. M. Sisira Kumara, and W. C. K. Alahakoon were among the transferred DIGs.