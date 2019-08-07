Constitutional lapses & election law are hurdles for creating virtuous society - President

-

The prevailing legal framework and certain defects and lapses in the Constitution and the election laws act as roadblocks in the process to create a virtuous society, President Maithripala Sirisena has said.

Addressing the national ceremony to hand over the proposed recommendations for a new ethical political culture to all the political leaders at the BMICH yesterday (06), the President has said he does not believe in granting additional benefits to politicians as it is an excessive burden to the public coffer.

The President further said that he is in complete conformity with the recommendations, which were prepared with the consultation of all religious leaders in the country, adding that the steps would be taken to implement these recommendations based on the agreement by all political parties represented in Parliament.

This set of guidelines has been prepared by the Task Force of Buddha Sasana headed by Most Venerable Diviyagaha Yasassi Thera, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The function was attended by Mahasanga including Mahanayaka of Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikaya Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera, Anunayaka of Amarapura Dhammarakkitha Nikaya Most Venerable Thrikunamalaye Ananda Thera, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and many other dignitaries.