Compensations approved for houses affected by 2016 floods

August 7, 2019   01:02 pm

Cabinet approval has been granted to the payment of compensation for the houses damaged by the floods in 2016.

Accordingly, Rs. 20,000 will be granted to each house in the Kolonnawa Divisional Secretariat that had been affected by 2016 and has not been assessed for damages as of yet.

The compensation has been recommended for 8,879 housing units in the area.

The compensations will be paid through the Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development.

The Cabinet has agreed to provide the Ministry with the necessary provisions required to pay the compensations.

The proposal was tabled before the Cabinet of Ministers by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

