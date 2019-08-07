Shantha Bandara resigns as National List MP

-

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Shantha Bandara has resigned as a National List MP.

This decision has been made in order for Bandara to fill in the vacancy created by the death of Parliamentarian Salinda Dissanayake.

When Ada Derana inquired Bandara, he stated that he took this decision, as per a proposal by the UPFA, to be elected to the parliament through the people’s vote.

He stated that he has a hope to return to the parliament via the preferential votes list to honor the trust placed on him by the Kurunegala public at the last general election.