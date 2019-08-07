Three other JMI members who trained with Zahran arrested

-

Three more members of the banned organization, Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), who had allegedly received training from terrorist leader Zahran Hashim in Nuwara Eliya, have been arrested in Ampara, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The first suspect is a resident of Kaduruwela area in Polonnaruwa by the name Mohideen Bawa Mohamed Ram under the alias ‘Abu Akran’.

The second suspect is named Mohamed Riyal Mohamed Sajid alias ‘Abu Salman’ hailing from Danagama area in Mawanella.

It was reported that these two suspects had received training with Zahran Hashim at the training camp in Nuwara Eliya.

The third suspect, Mohamed Ramzin Rushdi Ahmed, is a resident of Nanhella area in Thulhiriya, Warakapola who had received training at Zahran’s camp in Hambantota area.

They are taken into custody by the officers of Ampara Police, acting on a tip-off received by state intelligence officers.