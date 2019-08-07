Chandimal, Dananjaya, Dilruwan back in SL Test squad

-

Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated on Wednesday. The series will mark the commencement of the World Test Championship for both the countries. Dimuth Karunaratne, who led the side to an emphatic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa earlier this year, will lead the side again when the series gets underway on August 14 (Wednesday) at Galle.

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, who propelled Sri Lanka to their historic Test series win against South Africa, have also been named in the squad. The unheralded Sri Lankans became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in South Africa.

“The Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando approved the following 22 members Sri Lanka squad to play the Test Series vs New Zealand. The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad,” a media release stated.

In 15 Tests played in Sri Lanka dating back to 1984, New Zealand have won four, lost six and drawn five. New Zealand are currently ranked second in Tests and Sri Lanka sixth.

Sri Lanka’s 22-member Test squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando

