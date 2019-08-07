CCD granted permission to detain Kanjipani Imran further

-

The notorious underworld figure Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who is currently being held under a detention order after being deported from Dubai, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, today (07).

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) produced the suspect before Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya.

The CCD informed the Magistrate that investigations into the suspect are still underway.

Accordingly, the court granted permission to further detain the suspect under CCD’s custody and to interrogate him.

The next court session was set on 7th August and the CCD was ordered to produce the suspect at the court again on that date.