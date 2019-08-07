Rathana Thero failed  Azath Salley

-

The decision of National Police Commission (NPC) to cancel the transfer of Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath to the Trincomalee Division was criticized by the former Western Province Governor Azath Salley.

He expressed these views at a press conference held in Colombo, today (07).

“When the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had already given directions to remove DIG Kithsiri, the NPC once again asks the IGP in the morning whether or not to carry out the order. Then by afternoon, the decision of the transfer is revoked.

The Commission (NPC) is not suitable to sit there. All in the commission should resign”

Pointing out that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Buddhist monks call for a Sinhala leader for the country, Salley questions if there had been a leader from any other religion all this while.

He further said, “Everyone is asking these days why Rathana Thero is quiet these days. Rathana Thero failed. Rathana Thero should have tested the husbands of those mothers to see if they could produce children. Instead, he tested the mothers. Now two of those mothers have become pregnant again.”