Three killed in bus-van collision on Kandy-Colombo highway

August 7, 2019   11:22 pm

A private bus heading towards Kandy collided head-on with a van heading towards Colombo in Kalalpitiya on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The driver of the van, three women and a man traveling on the van had been admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital with critical injuries from the accident.

However, the van driver and two females had succumbed to their injuries upon admittance.

The deceased have been identified as the 22-year-old driver of the van, his 47-year-old mother and another 52-year-old woman.

Police stated that they are residents of Trincomalee area.

The other injured persons have been identified as the father and the sister of the van driver.

The driver of the bus has been arrested over the incident and will be produced before the Attanagalle Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow (08).

Nittambuwa police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.

