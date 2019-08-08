Heavy rains and strong winds to continue; fishermen cautioned

-

The Department of Meteorology says that prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition in the South-western part of the island are expected to continue during the next few days.

Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central, Western, North-western and Central provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph can be expected over Northern and North-central provinces and over Trincomalee district particularly in the afternoon and night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There also may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers (70-80kmph).

Sea Areas:

The department has also issued a warning for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam.

Due to the active cloudiness in the Western Sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards, it said.

Meanwhile the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.

Sudden increase of wind speed up to 80 kmph can be expected over sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu particularly in the afternoon and night.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.