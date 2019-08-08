COPE proceedings open to media from tomorrow

COPE proceedings open to media from tomorrow

August 8, 2019   11:18 am

-

The proceedings of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and other Sectoral Oversight Committees are to be open for the media from tomorrow (09).

Accordingly the Speaker had stated in parliament today that the COPE committee is scheduled to meet at 2.30 p.m. tomorrow and that its affairs will be open to the media.

Permission has also been granted to release the inquiries and findings of the COPE committee to the media in the future.

The decision had been taken in this regard following the relevant amendment carried out under the Parliament (Powers and Privileges) Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories