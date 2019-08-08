President Sirisena meets King of Cambodia

-

Cambodia stands firmly together with Sri Lanka in further cementing bilateral relations in economic, trade, social as well as the renaissance of Buddhism, His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boronmeath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia said.

He made these comments when President Maithripala, who is currently on a four-day state visit to Cambodia, held a royal audience this morning (8).

President Sirisena was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at the Royal Palace by the King of Cambodia, the President’s Media Division said.

King Sihamoni recalled the strong ties between Cambodia and Sri Lanka and thanked the Sri Lankan leader for accepting the invitation to visit his nation, the release said.