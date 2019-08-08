Two men sentenced to life in Bangladesh for murder of Sri Lankan woman

-

A Dhaka court has sentenced two fugitives to life imprisonment in a case over the murder of a Sri Lankan national in the capital’s Shyampur one and a half decades ago.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are Mofiz Uddin Sarkar alias Mofiz and Abu Zaher alias Zaher Khan.

A further six months were added to their respective sentences following the convicts’ failure to pay a fine of 30,000 Bangladeshi taka each imposed by the court, said the state’s special counsel Md Belayet Hossain Dhali.

Another suspect in the case, Abul Hossain, was exonerated by the court.

Abbas Ali, the brother-in-law of Sri Lankan national Suhara Umme, started the case on Jan 28, 2004, after she was strangled to death at their house in Dhaka the previous day.

Suhara married Abbas’ brother Zhirul Islam when both were in Kuwait.

The convicts were their tenants.

Source: BD News 24

-Agencies