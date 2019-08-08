-

The house belonging to the mother in law of Sainthamarudu suicide bomber M. Rilwan, Zahran Hashim’s brother, has been robbed, stated Kattankudy Police.

The robbed house is located at 06, Fareenaz Road in Kattankudy, stated the Police.

The robbery has taken place when the mother in law and the father in law of Rilwan were detained at the Batticaloa under remand custody.

According to the Police, Television sets, and mobiles phones in the house have been stolen by the robbers.

The Police Investigation Unit and a team led by the Kattankudy Police OIC are carrying out investigations into the matter.

This closed-house has been looted while Rilwan’s house is also located nearby.