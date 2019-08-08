Home of suicide bombers in-laws robbed

Home of suicide bombers in-laws robbed

August 8, 2019   07:10 pm

-

The house belonging to the mother in law of Sainthamarudu suicide bomber M. Rilwan, Zahran Hashim’s brother, has been robbed, stated Kattankudy Police.

The robbed house is located at 06, Fareenaz Road in Kattankudy, stated the Police.

The robbery has taken place when the mother in law and the father in law of Rilwan were detained at the Batticaloa under remand custody.

According to the Police, Television sets, and mobiles phones in the house have been stolen by the robbers.

The Police Investigation Unit and a team led by the Kattankudy Police OIC are carrying out investigations into the matter.

This closed-house has been looted while Rilwan’s house is also located nearby.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories