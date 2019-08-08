Salley challenged to an open debate on Dr. Shafi

-

A group of mothers from Kurunegala lodged a complaint against Dr. Mohamed Shafi, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Ministry of Health at the Human Rights Commission, today (08).

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the aggrieved mothers in the case against Dr. Mohamed Shafi stated that the Muslim doctors are attempting to hinder the investigations against Dr. Shafi by transferring the DIG in charge of Kurunegala area.

Attorney at Law Indrasiri Senaratne said it was recently revealed that Dr. Shafi had an account worth over Rs 440 million and that it is doubtful as to how these funds were collected and used.

Accordingly, a complaint was lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with this regard today, he stated.

He pointed out that former Governor Azath Salley had claimed that there is no issue with regard to the assets of Dr. Mohamed Shafi.

Further, Attorney Senaratne challenged former Western Province Governor Salley to an open debate on Dr. Shafi.