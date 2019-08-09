Fishermen cautioned of rough waves & gusty winds in northern seas

-

Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce from tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology said.

There is a high possibility for the sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-65) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western and Central provinces and in Trincomalee, Colombo and Gampaha districts (particularly in the afternoon and night).

Wind speed is likely to enhance up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Sea areas:

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Negombo to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be very rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.