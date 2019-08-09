Two groups of UNP MPs set to meet separately

August 9, 2019   09:15 am

A meeting of backbenchers of the United National Party (UNP) is scheduled to be held today (09) at the Parliament complex.

It was reported that their meeting will focus on the presidential candidacy and the upcoming election.

Reports said that another group of UNP parliamentarians headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also due to hold a discussion today.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is set to convene at 10.30 am this morning.

