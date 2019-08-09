Gotabaya will be a challenge - Ravi

-

A new alliance that is capable of winning the presidential election will be formed, Minister Ravi Karunanayake says.

He stated this speaking to media following an event held in Moratuwa.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be a challenge in the upcoming presidential election, he said further.

Responding to a question raised by a media person on several UNP members meeting the former defence secretary, Minister Karunanayake said everything reported by media is not true, however, it is not wrong.