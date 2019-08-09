SriLankan temporarily halts flights to Cochin due to floods

-

SriLankan Airlines has suspended operations to Cochin, India till Sunday, August 11, 2019, following the closure of the airport due to floods.

Cochin Airport Authority Limited announced today (09) that all aircraft operations suspended at Kochi airport till 3 pm on Sunday, SriLankan Airlines said in a release.

Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions, a red alert has been issued to 04 Western states of India, namely Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Whilst SriLankan Airlines apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its valued passengers, the Airline offers alternative connections to passengers travelling to and from Kochi via Trivandrum and Coimbatore.