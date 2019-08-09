Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for first Test

August 9, 2019   12:04 pm

Sri Lanka’s national selectors have announced the 15-member squad to play the first Test match in the home series against New Zealand.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled to Sri Lanka’s squad for the first Test against New Zealand in Galle, after being left out of the tour of South Africa earlier this year and then the World Cup because of poor form.

The selections were made out of the preliminary squad of 22 players, which was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando, SLC said. 

The 01st Test Match will commence on the 14th August, 2019 at the Galle Cricket Stadium.

The National Selectors have chosen the following 15 member squad to play the 01st Test Match vs New Zealand:

1. Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain
2. Angelo Mathews
3. Dinesh Chandimal
4. Lahiru Thirimanne
5. Kusal Mendis
6. Kusal Janith Perera
7. Niroshan Dickwella
8. Dhananjaya De Silva
9. Akila Dananjaya
10. Lasith Embuldeniya
11. Suranga Lakmal
12. Lahiru Kumara
13. Oshada Fernando
14. Lakshan Sandakan
15. Vishwa Fernando

 

