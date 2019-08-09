Presidential Commission members probing attacks to testify at PSC simultaneously

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee has decided to record testimonies at the same time from the three members of the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Accordingly, Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police N. K. Ilangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne will be summoned to the Select Committee on the 20th of August.

On the 22nd of April, President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a Special Investigation Committee comprising three members to look into the catastrophic series of events on Easter Sunday.