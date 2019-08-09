Presidential Commission members probing attacks to testify at PSC simultaneously

Presidential Commission members probing attacks to testify at PSC simultaneously

August 9, 2019   02:05 pm

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee has decided to record testimonies at the same time from the three members of the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Accordingly, Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police N. K. Ilangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne will be summoned to the Select Committee on the 20th of August.

On the 22nd of April, President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a Special Investigation Committee comprising three members to look into the catastrophic series of events on Easter Sunday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories