Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath transferred to Puttalam

The National Police Commission (NPC) has approved the transfer of Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath to Puttalam police division, according to sources.

DIG Jayalath was to be transferred to Trincomalee police division as per the decision taken by the NPC on August 01. However, the commission decided to cancel the transfer order the following day.

DIG Jayalath is reportedly facing an internal inquiry into his conduct over what has resulted in a deeply divisive issue following allegations levelled at Dr. Mohamed Shafi of Kurunegala Hospital of allegedly performing non-consensual sterilization on several mothers.

The DIG is also facing allegations that he provided information to the media without consulting the Police Chief.