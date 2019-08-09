Moving piled up garbage from Colombo to Aruwakkalu commences

August 9, 2019   04:03 pm

The process of removing garbage amassed on the streets of Colombo has been commenced.

As the waste terminal in Kerawalapitiya, which is operated by the Land Reclamation & Development Corporation under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, has stopped accepting any waste material with effect from Monday (05), garbage had piled up in Colombo.

The ministry said the decision was taken as the Kerawalapitiya waste terminal in disposing garbage at the terminal has been halted as the maximum capacity reached. 

However, garbage dumps, as well as the rigorous malodour, had inconvenienced the residents in the area for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Colombo Municipal Commissioner Palitha Nanayakkara said it was decided to transport these garbage dumps to Aruwakkalu waste terminal from yesterday (08).

